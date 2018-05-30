2018 Mazda3 5-Door Grand Touring Review: The Noble Steed of Compact Cars

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Mazda3 5-Door Grand Touring.

You could drown in the ocean of discarded buzzwords and meaningless marketing-speak used across the automotive world. And even though Mazda's vehicles have proved a reliably good time in recent years, it's tempting to roll your eyes at the company's talk of jinba-ittai, the mythical relationship between a horse and rider that the company claims its cars embody. Remove the iconic image of an MX-5 Miata blasting through a sun-kissed curve, and replace it with an econobox trundling through rush-hour traffic; think you'd still feel like a horse-mounted samurai?

As it turns out, yes—to a degree. To cut right to the chase, the 2018 Mazda3 remains the most-fun no-bullshit economy car you can buy today. It mixes a beautifully-sculpted exterior, an upmarket interior (especially in Grand Touring trim), and the lively driving dynamics we've come to expect from the company that brought us everything from the RX-7 to the Miata to the last manual transmission minivan you could buy in America. In hatchback or sedan form, the Mazda3 is a rock-solid steed for everyday drivers, one whose sleek appearance also masks a relatively inexpensive price point.