2019 Subaru Ascent First Drive Review: We Are Americans, Give Us All the Cupholders

All the all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent has to do in order to sell like hotcakes is...be. Just be a crossover, be a Subaru, and the American masses—ever-ravenous for fresh SUV blood—are sure to snap it up as quickly as the company's Lafayette, Indiana factory can crank out these family-friendly three-row two-boxes. After all, the Pleiades-branded Japanese carmaker has been killing it here in the States in recent years; as of May, Subaru of America had scored a rather ridiculous 77 straight months of sales growth, including 50-plus consecutive months in which more than 10,000 examples of the Outback and Forester each found new homes. And that was while saddled with the burden of having no vehicle seating more than five people—a problem that, the company says, led to a loss of customers during consumers' peak child-rearing years. While empty nesters and youthful hipsters have been flocking to Subaru in droves, the carmaker has watched would-be buyers slip away when the time comes to add a few new members to the population. This isn't Subaru's first crack at a three-row crossover—not that you'd know it from almost any of the presentation materials the company rolled out for the assembled journalists the carmaker flew to McMinnville, Oregon, to drive the 2019 Ascent. The company's reps only mentioned the B9 Tribeca once, in passing, in saying that Subaru had "learned a lot" from the old vehicle that sat on dealer lots from 2005 to 2014. Still, considering the old Tribeca's creaky sales and horrifying visage—the former quite possibly a result of the latter—it's no surprise the company chose to, shall we say, minimize the mentions of that bulbous all-roader. The all-new Ascent suffers no such problems with appearances. It's a handsome creature, whose worst stylistic flaw may be it resembles the vehicles one or two sizes down the model ladder a little too much; from certain angles both front and rear, it resembles an overinflated Forester, and the front fascia bears an awful resemblance to the current Outback's face. But it's unmistakably a Subaru, damnit, and that's the important thing. It's also unmistakably the largest Subaru; the 113.8-inch wheelbase is 8.7 inches longer than the new-and-elongated 2019 Forester's, and at 196.8 inches from tip to tail, it's 21 inches longer than the Impreza hatchback-slash-Crosstrek. Yet in spite of its size, the Ascent still rides on the same new common platform as those other recently-hatched Subies—albeit a version that's received an extra dose of Viagra in the form of additional high-strength steel and structural adhesive.

Will Sabel Courtney

Buyers aren't likely to find their loins a-girded by the Ascent's sole powertrain choice, but the new 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder's 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque turned out to be more than potent enough for family-car duty during a day of driving around the tree-lined two-lanes of western Oregon. That power heads, naturally, to all four wheels; however, as with all automatic gearbox-equipped Subies save the BRZ, that power is handed from engine to driveshaft by way of a continuously-variable transmission. The Ascent's CVT is better than most, with less of the rubber-band sensation that plagues too many of the type; however, it's at its best when it's pretending to be—wait for it—a traditional geared 'box, simulating eight fixed cogs not just when in manual mode, but also automatically when you hammer the throttle in "D." But it's still better to use the shift paddles on the back of the steering wheel for open-road passing maneuvers, where it's handy to be able to spin up the engine by "downshifting" rather than flooring the throttle and waiting for the car to sort things out on its own. The claimed 45-to-65 mile-per-hour time of 9.8 seconds is satisfactory, but counting to 10 Mississippi seems awfully long when you're trying to pass an aging Winnebago on a two-lane where the Silverado barreling towards you seems to be closing the gap awfully quickly.

Will Sabel Courtney

Likewise, "satisfactory" is a fine enough descriptor for the Ascent's handling. Oddly, the route Subaru chose to send us along would have been perfect for the likes of a WRX, but the tight twists and turns unsettled the comfort-tuned suspension enough to leave your generally-iron-stomached author reaching for the window switch for some fresh air to combat the onset of the inner ear-induced dizzies. Still, the fact that this eight-person, 4,500-pound crossover felt planted enough to even consider pitching it into those turns like it weighed half a ton less speaks to the strength of its chassis and the center of gravity, which sits comparatively low in spite of the Ascent's tallest-in-class height (when the standard roof rack is included in the calculations).

Subaru of America