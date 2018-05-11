2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Review: an Affordable Workhorse Truck, Frozen in Time

The Bottom Line

I wound up with the Tundra at the last minute, and so I was unprepared to give the 2018 Tundra the test it wants, which would include moving apartments, towing horses, and helping a friend put an addition on her house. Instead, I just cruised around rural Pennsylvania, mostly stopping to look at old furniture and eat pancakes. For that, it was great: it's a bigger vehicle than I would ever want to buy, but it's comfortable and easy to maneuver for its size. If you don't mind the body wiggles inherent to a heavy, tall, softly-sprung long truck—and I don't at all—this is the type of truck that will have a nickname inside a year.

Also, the one thing I kept coming back to is the notion of perceived value. So much of that term now resides in luxury materials and gadgets, even when talking about a class of vehicle invented for farmers and tradesmen. While a small business owner would look at any truck with a different I, the first things I noticed about the Tundra were the outdated bits, like the huge stalk shifter and Sega Genesis infotainment system—and there are a lot of truck buyers looking at potential purchases with the same shallow gaze.

The lack of content is apparent and the Tundra loses to the newer competition on the bragging-rights truck specs, but you can still tow up to 10,500 pounds while comfortably transporting six people and, say, a couple dirt bikes in the bed, with an MSRP just a tick above $37,150. It's more than most people will ever need to use, and I found it charming, as well. (Note: I am notably amenable to and lenient on pickups.)

Still, it can't tow 12,500 pounds, so as far as the hardcore truck-guy market is concerned, it might as well be a Toyota Prius.

Toyota Tundra SR5, By the Numbers:

Price as tested (including destination): $38,970

Powertrain: 5.7-liter V-8; 381 hp, 401 lb-ft; six-speed automatic transmission, 4WD

Fuel Economy (city/highway): 14 mpg (13/17)

Max Towing: 10,500 pounds

Cabin Is a Time-Capsule for the Year: 2009