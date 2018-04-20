2018 Toyota Prius Prime Review: Everything You Want in a Great City Car—and Not Much Else

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Toyota Prius Prime.

WHAT: Toyota's larger, plug-in version of its ever-expanding Prius lineup, with a four-cylinder gas engine, electric motors, and a bigger battery than the standard Prius. The Prius Prime will run up to 25 miles in electric-only mode.

WHERE: NYC to small-town Massachusetts, mostly on highways, plus around-town driving in both directions

WHEN: Winter (temperatures ranging between low-40s to below freezing, no snow)

Background

Before the Great Self-Driving Car Panic and the five-weeks-after-a-bunny-orgy proliferation of crossovers, the Toyota Prius was the Thing That Killed Driving. That poor car ate shit for years: It ate shit from driving enthusiasts for its flaccid handling, ate shit from the Detroit loyalists for its twee foreign styling, and ate shit from various culture warrior-trolls for being a high-tech, eco-friendly darling of the liberal Hollywood elite. But for all the shit the Toyota Prius had to eat, it still managed to effectively define the hybrid car for a generation, it still became a sales juggernaut justifying its own product line, it's still around some two decades later, and it still drives like a half-full sponge.

But if you experience the Prius in its ideal environment—which includes a congested, low-speed urban hellscape like New York City, where I live—you realize that the last part doesn't matter: The Toyota Prius is a phenomenal city car, with efficient packaging, lots of visibility, and enough down-low electrified punch to get the jump on and triumphantly screw over some other schmuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the most important feature of any city car.