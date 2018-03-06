Track-Only McLaren Senna GTR Concept Unveiled, Costs $1.4 Million

In the weeks leading up to the Geneva Motor Show, McLaren couldn't resist sharing new information about the Senna hypercar, so much so that we wondered if there would be anything left to talk about when the car made its first official debut on March 6. Then the brand pulled a fast one (literally) for its press conference, revealing the track-only Senna GTR Concept.

If the regular Senna is the most extreme street-legal McLaren ever made, this new addition to the Ultimate Series is what happens when McLaren is left to its racing-obsessed devices. "The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset with the full spectrum of road and track requirements in mind, so developing a GTR version is within the scope of the original project," said Dan Perry-Williams, Design Engineering Director at McLaren.

The brand claims that the new Senna GTR Concept is the fastest McLaren around a track besides one of its Formula 1 cars. For $1.4 million, the GTR gets a bump to 814 horsepower (up from 789), 590 pound-feet of torque, Pirelli racing tires, upgraded double-wishbone suspension, and a racing transmission.