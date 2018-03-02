The 2019 GMC Sierra Raises the Bar for Premium Pickup Trucks

Sitting beside none other than YouTuber Saabkyle04 in a GMC Yukon, I was quietly and comfortably chauffeured from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport to the Russell Industrial Center. It certainly looks industrial from the outside, a run-down aesthetic amplified by the morning rain. If I wasn’t led into the building, I would have thought it was some abandoned factory. Exiting the Yukon via its automatic power running boards, I walked by the latest offerings of the GMC Denali line. I saw the Sierra HD, the Yukon, the Terrain, and the Acadia all wearing their finest clothes and shiniest grilles welcoming me to the unveiling of the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra, specifically, the range-topping Denali alongside the second nicest Sierra, the SLT. After a little waiting around in the Denali Lounge (yes, there was a sign on the door that said “Denali Lounge”) being watered and fed by GMC and poring over the press release for the 2019 Sierra, I was escorted to a stage with GMC signage everywhere and images teasing the new truck I was about to see. Then, after a corporate hype man did some talking about how well things are going at GMC, the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra drove onto the stage to some very Michael Bay sounding music.

GMC Note that the word "Denali" is bigger than "Sierra." Remember, Denali isn't a trim, it's a subbrand.

Not surprisingly, the new GMC Sierra is mechanically identical to its Chevy Silverado stablemate. The big difference is in the look. The Sierra has been looking less and less like the Silverado with each new generation since the '90s, and the 2019 model is another step in that direction. The GMC sets itself apart as a premium offering which is right at home in the era of the $100,000 pickup truck. (Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the new Sierra. I doubt it will hit a six-digit price tag, but I have a feeling it will soon have bigger siblings that will, or at least come close.) The design of the 2019 Sierra falls nicely in line with the emerging new GMC design language. Personally, I think the new Silverado is not a good looking truck and the Sierra is a nice, premium-looking antidote to the Chevy’s ugly mug. I haven’t seen the two trucks side-by-side, but I think the Sierra hits home the refined, upmarket positioning that GMC is going for with the new pickup. It’s bigger than the outgoing model and it shows not just in the actual size difference, but in the design with the tall stance, big grille, and a rather dramatic interpretation of the C-shaped lighting that’s been making its way through the GMC lineup.

GMC

The interior follows the exterior’s lead. It’s roomy with a driver-centric cockpit and it claims best-in-class maximum front head and legroom. The rear passengers get an extra three inches of legroom in the crew cab over the previous model. The lush interior of the new GMC Sierra Denali is the closest you can get to a new Cadillac pickup truck. It’s generously appointed with premium materials, advanced tech, and an overall design that’s easy on the eyes. It’s a great place to be when your truck is eating up miles on the highway or hauling your payload on the worksite. Wood interior trim in pickup trucks is nothing new, but this textured, open-pore wood trim in the Denali is an attractive change from the smooth wood veneers we’re used to seeing in high-end trucks. It reminds me of handmade wood furniture you would find in a ski lodge: Rugged, yet refined.

GMC