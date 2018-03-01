The Abarth 124 GT Is a Carbon-Roofed Special Edition

Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Abarth is showing off a special edition of its Miata-based 124 Spider dubbed the 124 GT. The GT's headline feature? A removable, carbon-fiber hardtop.

Weighing just 35 pounds, this special Abarth's woven roof apparently improves torsional rigidity, further upping this car's canyon-carving chops. Unlike the retractable hardtop found in its Miata RF badge-sibling, the 124 GT's cap is of the patiently-unlatch-and-keep-in-the-garage variety. Abarth says taking the top off should take just "a few minutes." Once detached, the roof can't be stored anywhere inside the 124 GT so unless you're cool with permanently leaving it on and treating this car like a coupe (which isn't a bad idea, actually), condo-dwellers need not apply.