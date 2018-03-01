The Abarth 124 GT Is a Carbon-Roofed Special Edition

The 124 GT also gets new OZ wheels and gunmetal mirror caps.

By Chris Tsui
Ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Abarth is showing off a special edition of its Miata-based 124 Spider dubbed the 124 GT. The GT's headline feature? A removable, carbon-fiber hardtop. 

Weighing just 35 pounds, this special Abarth's woven roof apparently improves torsional rigidity, further upping this car's canyon-carving chops. Unlike the retractable hardtop found in its Miata RF badge-sibling, the 124 GT's cap is of the patiently-unlatch-and-keep-in-the-garage variety. Abarth says taking the top off should take just "a few minutes." Once detached, the roof can't be stored anywhere inside the 124 GT so unless you're cool with permanently leaving it on and treating this car like a coupe (which isn't a bad idea, actually), condo-dwellers need not apply.

On top of the new top (see what I did there?), this special edition 124 also comes with 17-inch OZ wheels that are 6.6 pounds lighter than standard and gunmetal-painted mirror caps.

Under the skin, things are unchanged. Like the normal Abarth 124 Spider, the GT features a 170-horsepower, 1.4-liter, Fiat four-cylinder bolted into what is basically a Mazda MX-5 in Italian robes. 

It's unclear whether the 124 GT will be available in the U.S. so The Drive has reached out to the company for clarification. We'll update this story if we hear back. 

