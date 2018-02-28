Mercedes Brings AWD V-6 X-Class to Geneva

Mercedes is using the grand stage of the 88th Geneva Motor Show to make the world premier of an X-class with a V-6 and permanent all-wheel-drive. It’s called the X 350d 4MATIC and Mercedes promises its just at home on the streets as it is off-road. Powered by a diesel engine pumping out 258-horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque through 3.0-liters, the X-Class certainly has some oompf, but will that be enough to woo global customers?

The X-Class comes with a driving mode switch, something you don’t see much in pickup trucks. Drivers can select from Comfort, Eco, Sport, Manual and Off-road modes. The different modes change the shift behavior of the 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission. Mercedes says the X-Class can go zero to 60 in under eight seconds.

The 4MATIC permanent all-wheel-drive splits up the torque between the front and rear axles with 40 percent to the front and 60 percent to the rear. There are three different all-wheel-drive modes, none of which change that torque delivery percentage. But the modes do control the differential locking in order to optimize traction depending on driving conditions.