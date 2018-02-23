Porsche 911 Next Gen: Autonomous Tech Out, Electric Power a Possibility

Porsche just pulled a few more wraps off of the upcoming eighth generation 911 and talked about the future of its flagship sports car. While the brand won't reveal performance specifications, we now have our best look yet at the 992 generation, albeit with a stylish camouflage wrap and at least two different styles of wheels.

The 911 model line's lead engineer August Achleitner hinted at some of the 992's new features in an official interview Friday. First and foremost, the rear-engined, flat-six formula that defines the 911 isn't going away anytime soon. However, whether or not it's assisted by new electric technology is on the table. "Two years ago I’d have said no way," Achleitner explained. "Today I wouldn’t categorically rule it out."

The engineer did make it clear that the new 911 won't be fully electric. It's more likely that the 992 will have a 918-esque hybrid system that works in tandem with the car's gas engine to produce more power. Porsche is reserving full electric performance for the upcoming Mission E, its Tesla Model S-rivaling super sedan.