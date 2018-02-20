The BMW M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition Is an Homage to the Original M3

Three years after the original BMW M3 came out and redefined the world of sports coupes, Beemer unveiled the convertible variant, of which only 786 units would be built. While the M3 has added two more doors and the new M4 has taken on the brand's executive coupe role, the BMW M-tuned 4 series has great respect for the legendary car it replaces.

BMW has unveiled the M4 Convertible 30 Jahre Edition to celebrate 30 years of drop-top M Cars. Just 300 of these special edition convertibles will be produced, each sporting "30 Jahre Edition" badges on the headrests and door sills, plus a plaque on the passenger side dashboard that reads "1/300."

The limited edition M4 is available in Macao Blue metallic and Mandarin II uni (yellow), both of which pay homage to exterior paints used in older M3 convertibles. The car also features exclusive matte-finished Orbit Grey 20-inch wheels.

While every 30 Jahre Edition comes with a Merino full leather interior, your trim options depend on what exterior color you chose. Pick the blue and your two-tone choices are Black and Fjord Blue or Black and Silverstone. Opt for a yellow exterior to channel your inner Wiz Khalifa with a black interior and contrasting yellow stitching.