2018 Lexus LC 500 Review: A Sci-Fi Stunner for the Luxurious Long Haul

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Lexus LC 500.

They never make concept cars. It's right there in the name: concept. These phantasms of the future are built to showcase ideas, to get people excited, to hint at trends and techniques to come. They are explicitly not built to deal with the more mundane realities of existence, things like safety standards and production abilities and actual usability. After all, it's just a dream.

At least, it was, until we went all Peter Pan on Lexus and dreamed so damn hard about the stunning LF-LC concept car of 2012 that six years later, you can buy the 2018 Lexus LC 500—A luxurious, $100,000 grand touring coupe that looks virtually identical to its dog-and-pony show predecessor. Don't believe me? Take it from Toyota president Akio Toyoda himself. "We had no intention of turning it into a production car. But your positive reaction, as well as the reaction of our customers, changed our minds. We listened, and we made it real," he said at the car's official unveiling.