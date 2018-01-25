BMW Releases Its Own 'Spy Shots' of a Camouflaged BMW 8 Series

More often than not, pictures of new car development mules are taken by renegade spy photographers or eagle-eyed forum jockeys which are then not-so-sneakily passed around on the automotive interwebs like funny cigarettes in a suburban basement once the adults have left town for the weekend. To save us all the trouble, BMW decided to bring its own photog when it took the upcoming 8 Series for a spot of testing in Italy. From the looks of things, the revived Bavarian grand tourer seems to be coming along nicely.

Providing yet another glimpse of the sleekly proportioned 8er, BMW took a prototype of its future luxury coupe (wrapped in a heavy disguise, of course) to a high-speed proving ground in the Italian town of Aprilia. When put through its paces, the 8 Series apparently delivers agility and precision more than worthy of the brand's "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan.