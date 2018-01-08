2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8: Driving the Lighter Aston Fantastic

Advertisers generally sell more, more, more. But if the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 could talk, it would tell them all to zip it. The refined V-12 version is a marvelous GT, but the rambunctious, four-cylinders-lighter V-8 is the little brother who’s up for having a bit more fun and nicking a Double Stuf Oreo cookie from the jar when no one’s watching.

The DB11 V8 has the same eight-speed ZF transmission, Bridge of Weir leather interior, and optional fit and finishes as the V-12 version. It still takes the same 200 hours to build—with 50 of those for the paint job alone. As for that paint color, customer choices are still as vast as their imaginations, and the lighter colors still show off this beauty’s fascinating details, such as the C-shaped taillights, the black band through the C-pillar that give the car a kind of masked crusader look, and the understated-yet-meaningful body contours in the sheet metal.

Telling the V-8 apart from the V-12 at a glance is difficult. The subtle exterior cues—including two engine cover air vents instead of the V-12's four and darker headlamp bezels—make the models as tough to differentiate as the Doublemint gum twins. But beneath those two air vents and the sheetmetal around them are where the real differences lie. Stiffer springs, dampers, and suspension bushings, plus a revised intake and exhaust, repositioned engine mounts, increased lateral stiffness, stability control, brake calibration, all of it was magically and finely retuned by Ian Hartley, senior manager of vehicle dynamics and the DB11 V8’s chief engineer. As a result, the V-8 feels deliciously lighter and faster, as sharp as a ginsu knife slicing a mango instead of hacking a beer can.