This Is the 450-Horsepower 2018 Audi RS4 Avant America Can't Have

Last seen paying its dues at the Nordschleife, Audi has finally unveiled the 2018 RS4 Avant at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Here are the headline figures: 444-horsepower, 443 lb-ft. of torque, a 2.9-liter bi-turbo V-6, 0-62 mph in 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph. Since this is an Audi we're talking about here, it probably goes without saying that power goes to all four wheels and is delivered via a "sportily configured" eight-speed tiptronic transmission.

In addition to being quite a bit faster than the plebeian A4 on which it's based, the new RS4 predictably looks a hell of a lot faster than the base car thanks to wider fenders, a new rear diffuser, a pair of fat, oval exhaust pipes, and more aggressive, carbon and honeycomb-laden front and rear fascias that also feature vents on the outer edge of the lights. Gotta cool those LEDs somehow, amirite?