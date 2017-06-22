2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review: 7 Things to Know

If 2016 was the year of Dieselgate at Volkswagen, 2017 may well turn out to be the year of the SUV for VW. Just weeks after the carmaker released the all-new, made-in-America-for-Americans VW Atlas into dealerships, Volkswagen has released the journalistic masses upon its new compact crossover, the second-generation Tiguan. While the Atlas may be the beneficiary of the big sales push these days, the Tiguan is arguably the more important vehicle, considering the booming sales of the small SUV category. Competitors like the Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue are rolling off showroom floors as fast as their parent companies can crank them out. If VW wants to boost its profits to help offset those billions it has to shell out to make amends with diesel owners and various governments, it needs a hit in this segment.

VW

On paper, at least, the 2018 Tiguan seems to have what it takes to grab that sweet, sweet American market share. It's all-new, based on the same MQB platform that serves as the backbone for everything from the Golf to the Atlas to the Audi TT. It comes with a turbocharged inline-four to balance power and efficiency, offers a choice of front- and all-wheel-drive, and offers as much as 58 percent more cargo space than the vehicle it replaces—all while bearing a range of MSRPs that sit around or below the average new car price. It goes on sale later this summer; don't be surprised if it's the best-selling VW in the U.S. by Memorial Day 2018. That is, of course, if people like it. Here, then, are the seven things you need to know about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan—first impressions straight from The Drive's first drive of the new crossover in Colorado this week.

Will Sabel Courtney / The Drive