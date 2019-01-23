All-New Triumph Factory Custom Line Pushes the British Brand Further Upmarket

As for mechanical upgrades, it still uses the Bonneville 1200 parallel-twin engine, but it’s tweaked to pump out an extra 10 horsepower over a the Thruxton R bringing the horsepower rating up to 106. It’s also equipped with Vance & Hines titanium mufflers, Metzeler Racetec RR racing tires, fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, and Brembo brakes.

The upgrades and the exclusivity of the new Triumph Thruxton TFC bring along a rather hefty price tag. It costs $21,500 which is almost a 40 percent price hike over a regular Thruxton R. That makes it the most expensive bike in Triumph’s lineup by a decent margin with the Tiger 1200 coming in second at $16,500. Whether or not that upcharge is worth it is debatable, but what is less debatable is that the Thruxton TFC is a stunning cafe racer.

But wait, there’s more. Triumph also gave us a taste of the second model that will join the TFC line which is the Concept Rocket TFC. It’s technically a concept, but it looks pretty production-ready to us and Triumph says full details about this bike will be launched on May 1, 2019.