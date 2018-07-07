Stunning 'Option 719' Paint Schemes Added to BMW R nineT Line

The bike that is arguably the most stylish competitor in the most stylish segment of motorcycles is looking even better for the 2019 model year. The BMW R nineT line of heritage motorcycles is now available with what BMW Motorrad calls “Option 719” paint schemes and each one is more stunning than the last.

Option 719 refers to a line of parts made by the BMW Motorrad Spezial customization department. They’re special milled parts you can order to give your BMW motorcycle a more exclusive appearance and now there are paint jobs to go with them.

Every variation of the R nineT gets at least one Option 719 treatment except for the Urban GS. The standard R nineT is available in a very bold color scheme with red and two shades of blue on the tank and the number “719” in an enormous font on either side. The other new Option 719 paint job is a more subtle approach with a two-tone green and gold look that looks very nice with the bike’s gold front suspension.