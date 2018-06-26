KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Review: Paradise Found on the Only Motorcycle You’ll Ever Need

Sitting atop my energetic steed, I’m hurtling north on Interstate 5 over the hills of Southern California. The cars at the edge of my vision begin to blur with speed, and as I look down at the beautiful 6.5-inch LCD display between my hands I realize I’m way over the limit. So I roll off the throttle, set the cruise control at an acceptable velocity, and lean into the hours of comfortable travel in front of me with this do-it-all adventure motorcycle. I’m heading to San Francisco to meet up with a buddy for three days of riding and camping along the California coast and its mountainous backroads. Back in my twenties, I drooled over bikes like the Ninja ZX-6R and Honda Interceptor. I wished to channel my inner Maverick and fulfill that bone-headed need for speed.

Sam Bendall When the 1290 Super Adventure debuted, I thought its new face was a tad disturbing and far too alien. But after going for a ride and experiencing its brutality, it all began to make sense. This bike is from another world.

But well into my thirties, I’m looking for more of a balance between pure comfort and outright performance—and the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S checks every box in the book. Adventure bikes are ultra capable machines, and KTM is king of the hill for a multitude of reasons. Beyond being blisteringly fast, it retains a comfortable upright riding position and an adjustable suspension that soaks up a road’s every imperfection. It really is the Swiss Austrian army knife of motorcycles.

Erik Jutras I'll say it right now, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is very high my list of favorite motorcycles ever. It's simply just that good.

Have 1290 Super Adventure, Will Adventure Before setting off, I loaded out this Austrian mountain goat with over 100 pounds of camping and photography gear. It isn’t always the easiest to get the weight balance right when packing a bike, but fortunately, the KTM offers a semi-active suspension system that can be programmed to compensate for any extra weight you're carrying. It’s practically idiot-proof. Want to account for the passenger you are ferrying? Select the two-up mode. Want to set things up for carrying luggage and gear? There’s an option for that too. After that first hard pull on the highway, I find myself checking to see if my gear is still there. Not because I doubted my ability to secure my gear—but because I can’t feel the extra weight at all. The KTM is unfazed.

Sam Bendall

For the next five hours, I’m committed to the highway. The bike’s 6.1-gallon gas tank affords around 200 miles of range, but after more than a few bouts of excessive acceleration, I only manage 160 before stopping. Then again, I always get a tad nervous when the fuel light blinks on. I’m also conditioned to stop and stretch my legs constantly on a moto trip thanks to my 6’5” frame, but the sublime ergonomics on the 1290 Super Adventure are near perfect.

Sam Bendall An easy to read 6.5 LCD display prominently displays critical information and settings like speed, rpm, ride modes, suspension settings, battery wattage, fuel consumption, heated handgrips, etc...

KTM is King in the Twisties After a good night out with great friends, my buddy and I rise with the sun and head for the Pacific coast the next day. While the KTM made a surprisingly solid highway cruiser the day before, it’s no great shock that it shines in the twisties. It weighs 560 pounds with a full tank of gas, and the bike’s Sport mode (accessible through a Super-Nintendo-like directional pad on the left-hand grip) tightens up the suspension and throttle response beautifully.

Erik Jutras Granted I am not getting a knee down here with 100 pounds of gear in tow, but that doesn't mean that you can't with the KTM Super Adventure S. It is more than capable of track day level thrills.

With the tiniest flick of the wrist, power is put down to the rear wheel and the 1290 Super Adventure rockets forward like the USS Enterprise hitting warp speed. And you know what? It sounds even better.

Erik Jutras Wheelies aplenty on the 1290 Super Adventure S.

I’m fully focused on the experience at hand, and my friend vanishes from my mirror as I hammer through the corners and sweepers with gusto. Hitting those fast entries and aggressive exits atop a burly adventure machine loaded down with camping gear felt like riding a track weapon with an identity crisis. Dual Purpose, Dual Threat And that’s what makes the 1290 Super Adventure S such a remarkable machine. The 1301cc 75 degree V-Twin is this Austrian beast’s shining jewel, its 160 horsepower power output a blinding gleam. The refined, ultra-lightweight tubular trellis frame provides the necessary stability to control all that brute power, and the configurable WP Suspension system (with separate Race, Road, Comfort, and Off-Road modes) is arguably one of the best out there, allowing any rider to adjust the road feel to their liking.

Eric Jutras