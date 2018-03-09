Husqvarna Motorcycles to Support Shayna Texter in 2018 American Flat Track Season

Coming in on the heels of International Women’s Day, Husqvarna Motorcycles announced Friday that it will throw its weight and support behind American Flat Track racer, Shayna Texter in the AFT Singles class for the 2018 season

Texter will make her 2018 debut aboard a Husqvarna FC 450 at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway as part of Daytona Bike Week. As a top-contender in the 2017 season, with five total wins, Texter will continue her drive for the AFT Singles crown.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Husqvarna family, and to be riding such an amazing motorcycle,” said Texter, who won five AFT Singles races during her 2017 campaign. “I’m out to win an AFT Singles championship this season, for sure, but also to showcase the legendary Husqvarna brand and have a blast racing motorcycles along the way. It’s a very special and exciting opportunity!”

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to be backing Texter as it coincides with the Sweedish brand's initiatives and narrative to promote inclusivity and equality within the motorcycle industry.

“Supporting a female rider in the American Flat Track series pairs perfectly with our brand’s values and company goals,” said Husqvarna Motorcycles Marketing Manager, Jenna Parker. “Having witnessed a resurgence of energy into the American Flat Track series, we are very excited to have a support rider on the field in 2018 and honored to endorse Shayna’s program.”