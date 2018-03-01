Dainese Misano and Cyclone D-air Jackets Now Available in North America

We got our first look at some new Dainese products for 2018 at the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows in Chicago, most notably an expansion of the D-air offerings. It’s safety gear equipped with airbags that deploy faster than the blink of an eye in the event of a motorcycle accident. Like a lot of what Dainese does, it’s safety tech developed for racing that has made its way to the consumer market for riders to use in everyday riding.

The newest entries in the D-air lineup are the sporty Misano leather jacket and the Cyclone Gore-Tex jacket for sport touring duty along with the full racing suits already available. Both are equipped with the D-air system which works on any bike with no need for tethering. These jackets are extremely advanced and they are not cheap. The Misano carries a price of $1,699 and the Cyclone will set you back $1,999. You can get a decent used bike for less than those prices, but it’s easy to argue that these jackets are well worth the cost. In the event that you need D-air, you’ll be very glad you have it.

Also new for 2018 is the Settantadue line which Dainese graciously named “Dainese72” for North America. “Settantadue” means “seventy-two” in Italian marking the year Dainese was founded 46 years ago. However you want to pronounce it, it’s a new subbrand that plays to the quickly emerging hipster motorcyclist market with old school designs infused with new school tech and high-quality materials. The Dainese72 line includes jackets, gloves, boots, casual wear, and even accessories like keychains and wallets that would be right at home on any of the many retro modern bikes that are exploding in popularity right now like the Triumph Bonneville, Ducati Scrambler, or Kawasaki Z900RS.

Whether you’re a track rat, a committed two-wheeled commuter, or an unabashed hipster, Dainese has something new for you for 2018.