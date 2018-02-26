You Could Win One of These Beautifully Customized Spirit of '59 Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles is a brand known for taking designs from the past and gracefully bringing them to the present. The new Spirit of ‘59 bikes are an excellent example of that ethos in action. Triumph has commissioned British artist Dean Stockton, aka D*Face, to customize three new bikes from the Triumph Modern Classic line with the theme of 1959, which is the year the original Triumph Bonneville came out. “D*Face has customized three bikes from Triumph’s Modern Classics range in his own unique and distinctive style,” said a Triumph representative in an email to The Drive.

The three bikes are the Thruxton R, Bonneville Bobber Black, and Bonneville T120. The fuel tanks and bodywork are hand-painted by D*Face and further customized with various Triumph accessories. “Riding a custom bike is about standing for what you believe in,” said D*Face in a press release. “It’s about expressing that part of yourself that separates you from the rest of the crowd. Triumph has undoubtedly been a fundamental part of that culture for 59 years and I am delighted to be able to play a part in their story and British motorcycle history.”