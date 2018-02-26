You Could Win One of These Beautifully Customized Spirit of '59 Triumph Motorcycles
British artist D*Face lends his talents to three modern classic Triumph bikes and one of them could be yours.
Triumph Motorcycles is a brand known for taking designs from the past and gracefully bringing them to the present. The new Spirit of ‘59 bikes are an excellent example of that ethos in action. Triumph has commissioned British artist Dean Stockton, aka D*Face, to customize three new bikes from the Triumph Modern Classic line with the theme of 1959, which is the year the original Triumph Bonneville came out. “D*Face has customized three bikes from Triumph’s Modern Classics range in his own unique and distinctive style,” said a Triumph representative in an email to The Drive.
The three bikes are the Thruxton R, Bonneville Bobber Black, and Bonneville T120. The fuel tanks and bodywork are hand-painted by D*Face and further customized with various Triumph accessories. “Riding a custom bike is about standing for what you believe in,” said D*Face in a press release. “It’s about expressing that part of yourself that separates you from the rest of the crowd. Triumph has undoubtedly been a fundamental part of that culture for 59 years and I am delighted to be able to play a part in their story and British motorcycle history.”
The Bobber Black mostly keeps its blacked-out aesthetic, but with a striking splash of yellow. A cartoonish, devilish cat with lightning coming out of its mouth is featured on the fuel tank with its claws on the panels under the seat. Yellow stripes adorn the fenders and the tank.
The T120 has a typically British design. It has an all-white flat seat with the number 59 on the panels. The entire fuel tank is covered with a stylized Union Jack and the front fender has red and blue accents. Additional accessories include a small windscreen and bar end mirrors.
Finally, the Thruxton R is painted in a way proper for a British cafe racer. The front fairing, fuel tank, and rear cowl are covered in a checkered flag design that appears to be peeling off to reveal the silver paint underneath. D*Face did a great job making this bike look like it’s going 100 mph while it’s standing still.
The best part of these bikes is that they can be yours. All you have to do is test ride a Triumph Modern Classic between now and April 30, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win one of these beauties. Test riding a Triumph Modern Classic is something you probably want to do anyway, so you might as well get entered to win a one-of-a-kind bike while you’re at it.
