Choppertown Is a New 24/7 Twitch Channel for Bikers

Media company One World Digital announced Monday that it’s launching a new Twitch channel called Choppertown. Chopppertown is a 24-hour channel dedicated to motorcycle content from racing to hot rods and everything in between. It will feature both curated content and original productions. Choppertown will also feature live streams from motorcycle related events like rallies, races, and tours of underground shops.

“Twitch has built an incredible service based on community and conversation,” said One World Digital CEO, Zack Coffman in an email to The Drive. “We have spent the past twelve years engaging and building a massive global community around our films and it’s incredible to finally have an interactive linear channel dedicated to our audience and easily available to our fans on a global scale.”

"The Twitch community has a wide range of interests with [Choppertown] representing the latest in compelling new programming," said Jane Weedon, director of business development for Twitch in a press release. "By letting the Twitch community interact in real-time with [Choppertown's] impressive library of gearhead TV shows and films, as well as live content from races and rallies, it marks a cool milestone for 24/7 content on our service."

Choppertown is another step forward for Twitch going from being a place where gamers can stream to being a wider social video service that speaks to an audience bigger than just gamers. Find Choppertown on Twitch at twitch.tv/choppertown and while you’re there, check out The Drive’s Twitch channel at twitch.tv/thedrivevideo.