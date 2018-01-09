Energica Eva EsseEsse9 Makes its American Debut at CES

Italian electric bike brand Energica has just unveiled its third model at CES in Las Vegas. It’s the Eva EsseEsse9 and it’s the first electric bike to get in on the retro motorcycle trend that’s been dominating the industry.

Its retro touches include a round headlight and a ribbed cafe racer-like seat while a streetfighter stance and angular bodywork make it stand out as a decidedly modern bike. Energica describes the Eva EsseEsse9 as a “brave, enthusiastic and heartful motorcycle.” We saw this bike at EICMA back in November, but this is our first look at the U.S. model.