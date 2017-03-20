Porsche Design Tower Hosts Grand Opening In Miami

As of Saturday Evening, the new Porsche Design Tower in Miami is now officially open. We've been following along as the tower progresses from the design phase all the way through the construction to today, and it's certainly an exciting bit of architecture. This 60-story building is also Porsche Design's first foray into the world of real estate design, though you wouldn't know it to look at it. The project combines all of the elements of PD's brand identity: functional design, technical innovation, forward-thinking, and iconic style. As buildings in Miami go, it's a pretty timeless design, featuring sharp delineations, straight lines, and lots of hard defined edges.

The most talked-about feature of the new building is the so-called " Dezervator ", a trio of central freight elevators that allow tenants to drive their cars straight up to their luxurious homes. The elevator is named after Dezer Development, the company Porsche Design worked with to facilitate this project. “It is an especially proud and remarkable moment to debut the first-ever Porsche Design Tower,” says Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development. “Simply put, there is no other building in the world with the same level of groundbreaking ingenuity and superlative quality as Porsche Design Tower Miami. This iconic tower has not only redefined Miami’s skyline, but residential luxury as we know it.”

The party to unveil the new building was a typically star-studded event, featuring celebrities, local heads of business, and several wealthy potential floor-owners. A performance by Alicia Keys was the highlight of the evening, stunning the gathered crowd. As cool as the Dezervator is, it's still not Alicia Keys cool.