Porsche Design Tower Hosts Grand Opening In Miami
The Tower Includes A Car Elevator, Like Something Out Of A Fantasy Film
As of Saturday Evening, the new Porsche Design Tower in Miami is now officially open. We've been following along as the tower progresses from the design phase all the way through the construction to today, and it's certainly an exciting bit of architecture. This 60-story building is also Porsche Design's first foray into the world of real estate design, though you wouldn't know it to look at it. The project combines all of the elements of PD's brand identity: functional design, technical innovation, forward-thinking, and iconic style. As buildings in Miami go, it's a pretty timeless design, featuring sharp delineations, straight lines, and lots of hard defined edges.
The most talked-about feature of the new building is the so-called "
The party to unveil the new building was a typically star-studded event, featuring celebrities, local heads of business, and several wealthy potential floor-owners. A performance by Alicia Keys was the highlight of the evening, stunning the gathered crowd. As cool as the
“The functional design, which encapsulates the DNA of the Porsche Design brand, will accompany the residents in all areas of their daily life and will enable them to live a unique and innovative experience, which is characterized by the blend of function and technology,” says Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group.
The new Porsche Design Tower has perhaps redefined Miami coastal living, but it comes at a price. There are 132 home units among 57 stories of the tower, and while some of them are already spoken for, there are still a few opportunities to get in on living there. With homes ranging from 3800 to 9500 square feet, prices run from about 4 million up to around 15 million. Smaller homes feature two parking spaces, while larger ones will have as many as four.
