Porsche Issues Their 2016 Annual Report With A Future Sustainability Report
It's Super Geeky Numbers Stuff For Super Geeky Numbers Nerds Like Myself
Porsche issued a combined financial and sustainability report this morning that 'lays out the interaction between
Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board, had this to say during the meeting, “Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate strategy. That’s why our report focusses equally on material and immaterial value.” Blume also called merging the corporate and sustainability goals a “clear objective of our strategic direction”. Later in the speech, he stressed the foundation for growth, customer satisfaction. In supplying the customers with quality and performance, Porsche can procure record earnings, while providing security for their valued workforce. “Economic efficiency and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive.”
It would seem that by combining the corporate report with an annual sustainability report, Porsche is truly focussed on keeping their employees and customers satisfied with their Porsche experience. Focussing on non-financial aspects of the report helps reflect Porsche's desire for long-term corporate success. In their eyes, you cannot have a successful profitability report without looking to sustainability and vice versa.
Porsche has also tried to spice up the numbers a bit with audio, visual, and interactive content. You can check out videos and animations to make the numbers really pop. Of
The report, in full, begins with the facts and figures, then moves on to awareness and ecological sustainability, digital advancements, innovation, companywide performance, 2016 regional growth, and many other topics.
It all sounds too good to be true, right? A large company that wants to take care of its employees in order to grow stronger together? That's practically unheard of. See for yourself.
