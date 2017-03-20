Porsche Issues Their 2016 Annual Report With A Future Sustainability Report

Porsche issued a combined financial and sustainability report this morning that 'lays out the interaction between economical (sic), ecological, and social factors for sustainable, profitable growth.' Following a record profit year in 2016 for the company, Porsche is attempting to follow up that success with continued increases in profit for 2017. This report not only lays out the future for board members and shareholders, but all Porsche stakeholders as well.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board, had this to say during the meeting, “Sustainability is an integral part of our corporate strategy. That’s why our report focusses equally on material and immaterial value.” Blume also called merging the corporate and sustainability goals a “clear objective of our strategic direction”. Later in the speech, he stressed the foundation for growth, customer satisfaction. In supplying the customers with quality and performance, Porsche can procure record earnings, while providing security for their valued workforce. “Economic efficiency and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive.”

It would seem that by combining the corporate report with an annual sustainability report, Porsche is truly focussed on keeping their employees and customers satisfied with their Porsche experience. Focussing on non-financial aspects of the report helps reflect Porsche's desire for long-term corporate success. In their eyes, you cannot have a successful profitability report without looking to sustainability and vice versa.