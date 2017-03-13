The Amelia Island Porsche Auction Results & Analysis

We'll start with some statistics here because everyone loves stats, right? First, there were 59 Porsche automobile lots crossing the auction block this weekend among Gooding & Co, RM/Sotheby's, and Bonhams auctions over four days. Of those 59 cars, 12 of them (20.3%) went unsold. The total number of cars sold, therefore being 47, saw 18 of them sell within their pre-auction estimate range (30.05%), while 7 cars were bid up to higher than that range (11.86%), and twenty-two lots changed hands for less than their low estimate (37.28%). Is the bubble bursting? Are auction houses too high on their estimates? What's going on? Read on to find out.

Gooding & Company

Total Porsches Sold: 17 - Total Porsche Dollar Value Sold: $11,209,440

No Sale Lots: 8 (32%) Lots Sold Above Estimate: 1 (4%) Lots Sold Within Estimate Range: 5 (20%) Lots Sold Below Estimate: 11 (44%)

Of the three that we've investigated further, Gooding seems to have the lowest hit ratio, but they also had the most expensive Porsche of the weekend with the GT1 Strassenversion lot. Their GT3 RS 4.0 sale went for much higher than anyone expected it to, in fact RM/Sotheby's had a similar RS 4.0 that they sold for nearly 200,000 dollars less. This sale makes the $169,400 GT3 RS 3.8 seem like the bargain of the century. It's 95% of the car for less than a quarter the price.

Lot 042 - 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

Pre-auction estimate - No Estimate Provided

Actualized Price: $5,665,000

Lot 044 - 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau

Pre-auction estimate - $1,300,000 - 1,600,000

Actualized Price: $1,540,000

Lot 056 - 1977 Porsche 934/5

Pre-auction estimate - $1,400,000 - 1,600,000

Actualized Price: $1,375,000

Lot 043 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0L

Pre-auction estimate - $650,000 - 750,000

Actualized Price: $748,000

Lot 041 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000

Actualized Price: $561,000

Lot 027 - 1964 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000

Actualized Price: $517,000

Lot 067 - 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $475,000 - 550,000

Actualized Price: $473,000

Lot 086 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo

Pre-auction estimate - $300,000 - 350,000

Actualized Price: $308,000

Lot 007 - 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000

Actualized Price: $271,700

Lot 014 - 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $175,000 - 225,000

Actualized Price: $242,000

Lot 064 - 1981 Porsche 924 GTR

Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000

Actualized Price: $220,000

Lot 082 - 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000

Actualized Price: $198,000

Lot 066 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 3.8L

Pre-auction estimate - $175,000 - 250,000

Actualized Price: $169,400

Lot 020 - 1971 Porsche 911S 2.2L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000

Actualized Price: $165,000

Lot 058 - 1966 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 200,000

Actualized Price: $143,000

Lot 036 - 1969 Porsche 911E 2.0L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 125,000

Actualized Price: $97,900

Lot 001 - 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera

Pre-auction estimate - $60,000 - 80,000

Actualized Price: $53,900

Lot 078 - 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

Pre-auction estimate - $1,000,000 - 1,250,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 077 - 1962 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $500,000 - 600,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 075 - 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8L

Pre-auction estimate - $1,200,000 - 1,400,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 033 - 1997 Porsche 911 Cup RSR 3.8L

Pre-auction estimate - $750,000 - 950,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 048 - 1970 Porsche 911 ST 2.2L

Pre-auction estimate - $750,000 - 900,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 019 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Pre-auction estimate - $350,000 - 400,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 050 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Pre-auction estimate - $875,000 - 1,100,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 074 - 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A "Bent Window" Cabriolet

Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 350,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

RM/Sotheby's Auctions

Total Porsches Sold: 20 - Total Porsche Dollar Value Sold: $6,043,400

No Sale Lots: 2 (9.09%) Lots Sold Above Estimate: 5 (22.72%) Lots Sold Within Estimate Range: 7 (31.81%) Lots Sold Below Estimate: 8 (36.36%)

RM/Sotheby's, it would seem, is a bit more conservative with their pre-sale estimates, nabbing a higher percentage of above-estimate sales than the other two, by significant margin. They also had just two no-sale Porsche lots, far and away beating Gooding's sales numbers. While Gooding sold one car for nearly the same net as RM's entire Porsche offerings, that doesn't discount the fact that they had 20 seriously respectable lots.

Aside from the surprise that the Carrera RS lightweight didn't hit the magic 7-figure number, the biggest surprise of the event was the 1968 911 Sportomatic selling for $286,000. Early Porsche manually-shifted automatics are certainly a rarity, but that doesn't discount the fact that they were undesirable in the 1960s, and remain wholly uninspiring to drive today. This particular sale feels a bit more like the Hemi-engine bubble in the early 2000s than I'm comfortable with.

Of all the lots sold this week, my personal favorite remains the lowly Devin D Porsche sports racer. At 88 grand, it's a lot of money, but compared to some things selling for ten times that, it's a lot more fun. Smiles per dollar are off the charts there.

Lot 262 - 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0

Pre-auction estimate - $900,000 - 1,100,000

Actualized Price: $1,375,000

Lot 264 - 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7L Lightweight

Pre-auction estimate - $800,000 - 1,000,000

Actualized Price: $869,000

Lot 275 - 2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Pre-auction estimate - $575,000 - 650,000

Actualized Price: $605,000

Lot 277 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0L

Pre-auction estimate - $475,000 - 550,000

Actualized Price: $577,500

Lot 227 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Pre-auction estimate - $375,000 - 450,000

Actualized Price: $434,500

Lot 224 - 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 350,000

Actualized Price: $363,000

Lot 270 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Pre-auction estimate - $400,000 - 450,000

Actualized Price: $308,000

Lot 287 - 1968 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe Sportomatic

Pre-auction estimate - $225,000 - 275,000

Actualized Price: $286,000

Lot 290 - 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Rennsport Reunion Edition

Pre-auction estimate - $200,000 - 250,000

Actualized Price: $214,500

Lot 279 - 1965 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000

Actualized Price: $192,500

Lot 234 - 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3L

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000

Actualized Price: $167,200

Lot 219 - 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000

Actualized Price: $154,000

Lot 280 - 1994 Porsche 911 Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $120,000 - 150,000

Actualized Price: $104,500

Lot 273 - 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000

Actualized Price: $104,500

Lot 213 - 1959 Devin D Porsche Special

Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000

Actualized Price: $88,000

Lot 288 - 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster

Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 120,000

Actualized Price: $74,800

Lot 282 - 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S

Pre-auction estimate - $40,000 - 50,000

Actualized Price: $46,200

Lot 286 - 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo

Pre-auction estimate - $30,000 - 40,000

Actualized Price: $33,000

Lot 215 - 1988 Porsche 944 Anniversary Edition

Pre-auction estimate - $30,000 - 40,000

Actualized Price: $26,400

Lot 211 - 1987 Porsche 924S

Pre-auction estimate - $20,000 - 30,000

Actualized Price: $19,800

Lot 250 - 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring

Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 283 - 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet

Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Bonhams Auctions

Total Porsches Sold: 10 - Total Porsche Dollar Value Sold: $1,472,600

No Sale Lots: 2 (20%) Lots Sold Above Estimate: 1 (10%) Lots Sold Within Estimate Range: 6 (60%) Lots Sold Below Estimate: 3 (30%)

With only ten Porsches sold here, it's difficult to say the percentages are above or below, it's just such a small sample size. There weren't any huge Porsche lots here from Bonhams, but each of them were certainly respectable. We're guessing the Porsche guys were lured in with the appeal of big lots at other auctions, and they simply didn't pay much attention to Bonhams' lots. There just weren't enough Porsche enthusiasts in the room to bid up two 356Cs, or a 912.

The 64 C, in particular, seems like a bargain of the auction at only forty-four grand. Based on the market, that is a car that should have gone for about twenty grand more than that. We really expected more out of the 912 sale as well, those have been steadily trending upward since a few years ago. There are probably some unhappy sellers and some pretty stoked buyers at this auction, if I were forced to guess.

Lot 157 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Pre-auction estimate - $300,000 - 400,000

Actualized Price: $300,000

Lot 166 - 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster

Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000

Actualized Price: $247,500

Lot 122 - 1965 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $170,000 - 240,000

Actualized Price: $225,500

Lot 124 - 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6L

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 240,000

Actualized Price: $187,000

Lot 143 - 1973 Porsche 911S 2.4L Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $130,000 - 170,000

Actualized Price: $165,000

Lot 162 - 1964 Porsche 356C Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000

Actualized Price: $92,400

Lot 177 - 1959 Porsche 356A Cabriolet

Pre-auction estimate - $80,000 - 120,000

Actualized Price: $90,200

Lot 137 - 1978 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3L

Pre-auction estimate - $80,000 - 120,000

Actualized Price: $85,800

Lot 105 - 1965 Porsche 356C Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $65,000 - 85,000

Actualized Price: $44,000

Lot 182 - 1969 Porsche 912 Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $40,000 - 60,000

Actualized Price: $35,200

Lot 117 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Pre-auction estimate - $600,000 - 700,000

Actualized Price: No Sale

Lot 187 - 1957 Porsche 356A Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 120,000

Actualized Price: No Sale