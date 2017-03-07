Is This The Perfect Porsche 964 Drivers Car Setup?

There's a pretty simple formula for getting our attention in the aircooled Porsche world, and it looks very similar to this phenomenally built 964. With a keen eye toward simple suspension modifications, and adding a good bit more power, plus a few simple aesthetic "OEM+" changes, and Bob's your uncle as they say. This car sits just a little too low for our tastes, but other than that, it's damn close to the perfect 964.

The current owner purchased this 3.8-liter swapped 964 with an eye toward building a 964 RS-inspired street car. That's a great way to start if you ask our opinion. It's a simple formula for the exterior as well, nothing over the top, just a rear valance change and a dual-exit exhaust, nice understated paintwork, and a gorgeously finished set of BBS wheels. Inside it's more of the same with a rear roll bar, nice Recaro seats, a full bevy of Rennline drilled aluminum trim pieces (floorboards, pedals, dash trims, and gauge rings), and a classic Momo Prototipo.

From a driving perspective, the suspension setup should work well together, featuring stiffer H&R sway bars and a set of coilovers from KW. The roll bar and front trunk bracing help keep the car stiff and square to allow the suspension to work to its fullest potential. The engine provides pretty good shove for this 3000-ish pound car, making at least 300 horsepower to the crank. With a lightweight flywheel and the unique Rothsport shifter, it's got great shifts, too. A full set of later 993 brake calipers (Turbo "big reds" up front, and standard 993 rear) also make sure this 964 can stop without issues.

This Porsche seems near-perfection to us, with minimal changes it'd really tick all of the boxes. How would you build this 964 differently?