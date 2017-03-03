There's No Wrong Way To Drive A GT3 RS
But driving it sideways is maybe the most 'right' way
When you've got access to Willow Springs' 'Horse Thief Mile' complex for a day, and there's a 997 GT3 RS under a cover in your car hauler, there's only one thing you can do. If your answer isn't 'take it out on track and flog it for everything its worth', then you need to rethink your life choices. Porsches have always been pretty damn good at going sideways, though not always intentionally we suppose, so it only makes sense that this GT3 RS would go out for a drift session. No lies from us, this video short is pretty great. Turn it on, crank it up, and go for a ride!
In case you still need more drifting sideways action, here's the same track day excursion with a bit more of the action from David Rawberts that you crave on this sideways Friday.
Kinda makes you hungry for donuts, right?
