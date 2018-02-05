Next Porsche 911 GT3 Will Reportedly Go Turbo, PDK-Only, and Have 550 HP

Currently a holdout for naturally-aspirated, three-pedaled motoring, the Porsche 911 GT3 will sadly cross over to the dark side on both counts when its next generation drops, if a new report is to be believed.

According to Australia's Motor, the next generation of 911 GT3 will be powered by a turbocharged flat-six, joining most of its peers in the industry-wide exodus to forced induction. Predicted to produce around 550 horsepower, it'll signify an appropriate increase over the 500 ponies on tap in today's GT3. What's more, the Aussie publication says that power will spin the wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission, with no word of an available manual 'box as found in the current 991.2 iteration.

The report goes on to claim that in addition to a boosted GT3, the next wave of Porsche's rear-engined icon will also include a hybrid 911. Considering some recent comments made by the company's CEO, this is a claim we're hesitant to challenge.

Apparently (and intuitively) dubbed as the "992," the next-generation of Porsche 911 will reportedly debut near the end of this year. In an email to The Drive, a Porsche spokesperson declined to "comment or participate in speculation about potential future product."

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 starts at $143,600. Given that this may be the last one to feature a stick and no turbos, get 'em while you still can.