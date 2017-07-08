Porsche Grabs Their First IMSA GTLM Class Pole Of The Season At Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

IMSA GTLM at CTMP is a bit of alphabet soup, but in the case of Porsche it means success for the program, and hopefully a turn around on their horrific luck this season in US sports car competition. The mid-engine car has proven its mettle by running up at the front of each and every race so far this season, but with the inopportune punctures, spins, contact, and the like keeping them out of contention for the actual victory. Thus far, they've been starting the race from a few positions back on the grid, but this weekend at Mosport, the team will be starting first and third in class, and hopefully will be able to get out ahead of the drama and stay there for the entirety off the race.

After setting some pretty impressive laps in the two practice sessions on Friday, Porsche's qualifying effort was mighty. Dirk Werner, in the #911 car, set the fastest time in qualifying with a 1:14.085, trailed closely by BMW's turbocharged M6. Just over a tenth of a second behind them was Laurens Vanthoor, fresh off an impressively fast test session in Belgium, in the #912 car, qualified third on the grid about four one-hundredths of a second ahead of the second BMW. This will be an impressively close race, as usual, with the entire 8-car GTLM class field separated by less than one second.