Porsche's 607 Horsepower 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Is A Nearly Silent Golden Rocket

With all of that speed on tap, this car is very quiet. Almost eerily quiet for the kind of speeds it is capable of. In the video you can hear the sound of the car's tires squealing through the corners more than you can the turbocharged 3.8 liter engine slung out back. This quiet exhaust note seems almost incongruous with how loud the car is from a visual perspective. With bright and shiny gold paint and a set of twin racing stripes, not to mention the wide fenders and wild aerodynamics kit, this 911 isn't one to sit quietly in the corner, it's got proper supercar looks.

What do you think? If you were going to go for one of the most ostentatious Porsche 911s on the market, wouldn't you want it to bark a little louder? We certainly know that's what we'd like from this car.