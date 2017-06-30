IMSA Race At Watkins Glen Sees Huge 9-Car Porsche GT3 Cup Crash, Four Hospitalized 

During today's GT3 Cup race at Watkins Glen, a massive crash occurred on the second lap that resulted in the race being abandoned altogether. With about half of the field involved in the incident, we're hardly surprised by that move. The crash initiated at the top of the esses in turn 4 when the cars placed 7th and 8th were fighting for position and innocently enough spun into the outside wall. Unfortunately, that was when all hell broke loose. The remainder of the field behind these two were coming up over the crest of the hill with the throttle flat to the floor not expecting to see two cars stationary on the road ahead of them. Even locking up the brakes wasn't enough to keep many cars from plowing headlong into the already stopped cars. As John Hindhaugh comments in the video below, this was the perfect storm of a hellacious crash, happening at the wrong part of the track. Most anywhere else, such a small incident would not have instigated such a detrimental end result.