If You Want To Get Lost In The Woods, Buy This Jacked Up Cayenne Turbo

If you're a fan of Overlanding, but you've always wanted to own a Porsche, this might be the opportunity staring you in the face. This Cayenne has been built up with some aftermarket modifications to be an even better off-road comfort cruiser than it was from the factory. The first generation Cayenne is possibly the best off roader of the three generations, especially when they're the more powerful V8 Turbo model like this one, which came standard with height adjustable air ride suspension. The seller notes "This was a fun project and I was shocked at how capable these vehicles really are off road. It is capable of similar terrain to a mild lifted Toyota 4 Runner or Tacoma. It's also a fantastic tow vehicle, though I only towed my boat with it a couple times." They even go so far as to mention that the truck doesn't leak any fluids and that it's in surprisingly good condition, considering it's 170,000 mile life. The listing only mentions a bit of clear coat peeling on the front bumper, a split in the passenger seat leather, and a chip of paint hidden underneath the license plate as the car's minimal faults.

Here are the car's specifications from the eBay listing:

Excellent Condition

2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo w/ custom off road features - software lifted ~3inches

168,243 miles

Bose Audio

Air Suspension

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Navigation

Tow Package



Porsche Mechanic Owned

Thousands invested in extremely recent repairs, maintenance and upgrades.

Professionally detailed and paint corrected.

Needs nothing.

Transmission shifts perfectly and smoothly.

Oil changed 10 miles ago, Mobil 1 full synthetic

Passing emissions inspection in hand.

Title in hand.



Repairs/maintenance within the last 5K miles:

Falken Wildpeak AT3W 285/65/18 (32 inch) Tires (Spare has never seen pavement)

Front brake rotors and pads

Rear brake rotors and pads

Both batteries (Under seat and in trunk)

Gas struts for rear hatch

Engine air and cabin filters

O2 sensor

Front lower control arms

Alignment

Transmission Flush

Front Differential Oil Change

Rear Differential Oil Change

Transfer Case Oil Change

Power Steering Flush

Power Steering Pressure line replacement

Intake boost pressure pipe replacement

Brake booster piping replacement



The rear spare tire carrier was custom made, and the rear bumper was cut to accommodate it. This carrier could be removed if desired, and the bumper replaced and no one would ever know. As you will notice the swing out/carrier also has a receiver on it. This is not for towing, but is for having a hitch style bike rack higher off the ground for better ground clearance in the rear, and also allows you to tow at the same time with the regular hitch if desired.

For more information and a lot more photos, check out this Cayenne's listing on eBay.