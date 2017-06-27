If You Want To Get Lost In The Woods, Buy This Jacked Up Cayenne Turbo
You can really get out of dodge in a hurry with this thing.
If you're a fan of Overlanding, but you've always wanted to own a Porsche, this might be the opportunity staring you in the face. This Cayenne has been built up with some aftermarket modifications to be an even better off-road comfort cruiser than it was from the factory. The first generation Cayenne is possibly the best off roader of the three generations, especially when they're the more powerful V8 Turbo model like this one, which came standard with height adjustable air ride suspension. The seller notes "This was a fun project and I was shocked at how capable these vehicles really are off road. It is capable of similar terrain to a mild lifted Toyota 4 Runner or Tacoma. It's also a fantastic tow vehicle, though I only towed my boat with it a couple times." They even go so far as to mention that the truck doesn't leak any fluids and that it's in surprisingly good condition, considering it's 170,000 mile life. The listing only mentions a bit of clear coat peeling on the front bumper, a split in the passenger seat leather, and a chip of paint hidden underneath the license plate as the car's minimal faults.
Here are the car's specifications from the eBay listing:
Excellent Condition
2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo w/ custom off road features - software lifted ~3inches
168,243 miles
Bose Audio
Air Suspension
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Navigation
Tow Package
Porsche Mechanic Owned
Thousands invested in extremely recent repairs, maintenance and upgrades.
Professionally detailed and paint corrected.
Needs nothing.
Transmission shifts perfectly and smoothly.
Oil changed 10 miles ago, Mobil 1 full synthetic
Passing emissions inspection in hand.
Title in hand.
Repairs/maintenance within the last 5K miles:
Falken Wildpeak AT3W 285/65/18 (32 inch) Tires (Spare has never seen pavement)
Front brake rotors and pads
Rear brake rotors and pads
Both batteries (Under seat and in trunk)
Gas struts for rear hatch
Engine air and cabin filters
O2 sensor
Front lower control arms
Alignment
Transmission Flush
Front Differential Oil Change
Rear Differential Oil Change
Transfer Case Oil Change
Power Steering Flush
Power Steering Pressure line replacement
Intake boost pressure pipe replacement
Brake booster piping replacement
The rear spare tire carrier was custom made, and the rear bumper was cut to accommodate it. This carrier could be removed if desired, and the bumper replaced and no one would ever know. As you will notice the swing out/carrier also has a receiver on it. This is not for towing, but is for having a hitch style bike rack higher off the ground for better ground clearance in the rear, and also allows you to tow at the same time with the regular hitch if desired.
For more information and a lot more photos, check out this Cayenne's listing on eBay.
[Source: eBay listing via Bring A Trailer]
