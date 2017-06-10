Porsche's 718 Cayman Takes On Audi's TT RS and BMW's M2

Recently, the good folks over at Drivetribe put together a mega competition to compare the three best small German sports cars on the market at the moment. Of course, those three cars are Porsche's 718 Cayman S, Audi's TT RS, and BMW's M2. Before the tests even begin, we already know a few things. The Audi is the most powerful and by virtue of that (and it's AWD launches) also the quickest accelerating. The Porsche will provide the best balance, being the only mid-engine car of the bunch. The BMW will be the most sideways bonkers craziness of the three, but will struggle for traction and won't be particularly exceptional at any one test. When you've got this excellent trio at Anglesey, however, you test their mettle to the max.