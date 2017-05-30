Is This Turbo-Powered Porsche 911 SC A Wolf In Sheeps Clothing?

The new engine is mated to the SC's original type-915 gearbox, which is an interesting choice. Porsche, in the 70s and 80s, chose to essentially delete first gear from the 915 for use in the 930, as it was far too short for the big-power engine. As such, it's likely that this car would respond best to starting off in second gear, though we don't know that to be a fact. Similarly, this car does not have use of the 930's widened fender flares or wider wheel and tire package, so we're betting this car would be even trickier to drive quickly than a standard 911 Turbo, which already has earned the nickname of "Doctor Killer" or "Widow Maker". If you're game for the challenge, the car is currently for sale on Bring A Trailer. We don't expect the current bid of just over fifteen grand to stand for long, and would not be too surprised if this car racked up a sixty-grand winning bid. Whoever takes this home is in for a wild ride. For more photos and information, or to place a bid, check out the full listing here.