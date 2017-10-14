21 Year-Old Allegedly Steals Ambulance From Hospital, Leads Officers on Wild Chase
Fortunately no one was injured.
Stealing an ambulance isn't exactly the wisest move in the world, but somehow we find ourselves writing about another stolen ambulance from a hospital. This past Saturday a MedStar ambulance was stolen from a local hospital as the vehicle's crew was in the hospital dropping of a patient.
According to Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the thief was not a patient but exited the hospital prior to stealing the unit. It is unclear whether or not the vehicle was left unsecured with the keys in it. As you can see in the dashcam video below, the thief, 21 year-old Eric Preston was driving erratically, frequently leaving the roadway and showing little regard for the safety of the public.
Preston was pursued by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Clinton Township Police through Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Eventually, Preston lost control when he hopped a curb and slide down an embankment. At that point in time, deputies exited their vehicles, guns drawn, and took Preston into custody. No one was injured throughout the ordeal.
Regardless of how the ambulance was stolen, this should serve as a good reminded to EMS crews everywhere to secure their vehicle at all times.
- RELATEDWatch This Teen Lead Police on a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen AmbulanceThe 18-year-old reached 100 mph after stealing an ambulance from Palestine Regional Medical Center.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Ambulance Almost Flip After Getting T-Boned at an Intersection in RussiaThe question is, who's at fault here?READ NOW
- RELATEDPatient Jumps From Moving FDNY Ambulance, Sues the EMTsEMTs have mostly seen it all—but probably not this.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch an Ambulance Stop to Chastise a TailgaterJust let emergency responders do their thing.READ NOW
- RELATEDNorth Carolina Fire Department Gets Unique Fire Truck/Ambulance HybridThe pumper does double duty for reduced operating cost and staffing.READ NOW