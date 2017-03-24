Is The $249 HoverBot Nano The Indoor Micro Racing Drone You've Been Waiting For?  

Talking head episode, check.

Racing episode, check.

In this video, part three of our HoverBot Nano review, we stress-test the Nano's carbon-fiber frame in a full-throttle crash against a car door. After that very scientific test, we examine all the flight footage from race day (episode two) to evaluate this micro brushless quadcopter's in-flight characteristics, racing dynamics, design, and T.U.M. (i.e., Time Until Maiden), to determine if the HoverBot Nano performs the way it should, considering brushless nanos cost $200+ more than a similar brushed-motor model.

And with that, we conclude our first series comprising Micro Madness—our month-long dedication to micro drones. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews of the Moskito 70, the Piko Owl V2 and many more.

Are micro brushless drones worth the extra $200+? Do you think the HoverBot Nano is the best micro quad out there? Let us know in the comments below.

The HoverBot Nano Kit is $249.00 and available at HoverBot.io

Race gates featured in the video are available at GetFPV.com

Video shot by Erica Lourd and Andrew Siceloff, edited by Andrew Siceloff and Erica Lourd, and produced by Cait Knoll.