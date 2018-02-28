AR Start-Up Edgybees Raises $5.5M to Bring AR Platform to UAV First Response Industry

California-based augmented reality start-up Edgybees announced that it has raised $5.5 million in funding Wednesday. The company plans to use this capital to refine its AR platform, which has already been used by drones during emergencies and first response scenarios, such as the Hurricane flooding in Florida and the recent Northern California wildfires. According to Tech Crunch, the technology used by Edgybees essentially overlays useful guidelines on a drone’s camera-feed, such as street names or items of interest, which are obviously highly useful in disaster scenarios.

Coincidentally, the last time we announced that a drone-tech company received financial backing, it also planned on utilizing the funds for an in-house AR platform. As opposed to DroneBase’s AirCraft Pro AR platform, however, Edgybees is utilizing augmented reality in a more immediate way. Formerly focused on using AR for gaming purposes, the company has shifted toward the emergency response sector by augmenting virtual information over tangible landscapes.

Let's watch a video by Edgybees to demonstrate what this looks like in action.