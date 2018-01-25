Mambo FPV: A Solid Upgrade From its Predecessor

The first month of the year isn't even over and we've got a new drone review ready. Today we'll be having a look at Parrot's new Mambo FPV drone, which serves as an entry-level option for those curious about both unmanned aerial vehicles and first-person viewing experiences. This thing is new, fun, and affordable, but is it worth it? The very first drone I flew and owned was Parrot’s Mambo. It's a small quadcopter that’s user-friendly and intuitive enough to successfully introduce even the youngest novices to the world of drones. I found myself hooked on having an unmanned aerial vehicle on standby, sitting on the living room table, always ready to be piloted above the house, through the house, up and down the hallways. Since then, I’ve flown a DJI Mavic, Parrot’s Bebop 2 Power, and countless mini-quadcopters, in my earnest attempts to become the go-to drone guy in my personal and professional life. It’s only fitting, then, that I return to the drone that first introduced me to the world of recreational unmanned aerial flight. This time, however, it’s an updated, far more engaging model. If the original Mambo drone, with its grappling claw and cannon attachments, was a bit too toy-like and childish for you, this refined, more adult-oriented model might interest you. Meet the Mambo FPV.

Unboxing The most exciting update to the Mambo here is the detachable camera, and the ability to stream its content straight to your phone (via the freely available FreeFlight Mini app). The complete Mambo FPV package contains a pair of Parrot Cockpitglasses 2, identical to those included with the Bebop 2 Power FPV drone. As someone who's always thrilled to get an aerial first-person experience, this is definitely the "killer app" so to speak, for this upgraded model. Gone are the claw and grabber attachments (although they can still be attached here without a problem), in favor of a camera that can record 720p video to an onboard MicroSD card. While this footage is unfortunately only streamed to your phone in a 640 x 480 VGA capacity, the quality works well enough for the Cockpitglasses experience, which is an imperfect FPV experience, anyway. But more on that later.

Parrot does an acceptable job of allowing the experience to begin soon after unpacking. Since I’m a gadget user from the '90s, the urge to charge every electronic item before use is something I’m not only used to but a part of the ritual I engage in no matter how unnecessary. For those of you far less patient than me, charging the Flypad controller takes about two full hours. That’s some serious buffer time for most, but then again, upon completing this initial charge, it’ll provide you with six hours of uninterrupted use. The weighing of pros and cons begins.

Experiencing Mambo FPV's Flight When it comes to intuitive handling, Parrot's Flypad and the pre-set physics sensitivities are solid. If you're a gamer, you'll easily adapt to the responsiveness of the joysticks, and quickly get used to capably controlling your drone. The process for takeoff is simple: power up the drone, connect your Flypad to it via Bluetooth and push the aptly named "take off" button. For those only beginning to pilot UAVs, it may be wise to leave the FPV experience out until you've ensured a firm grasp and control of the drone for yourself. Thanks to the increased wireless range here, the Bluetooth-enabled Flypad can now reach the drone up to 330 feet away, a substantial increase from the original Mambo's 200 feet. The camera, meanwhile, is connected to your phone and the FreeFlight Mini app via Wi-Fi. Once you're ready for takeoff, the Mambo is a solid, reliable beginner drone with all the visceral joy and inevitable minor complaints that come with it.

Marco Margaritoff/Parrot Parrot's FreeFlight Mini app

