KFC's New Chicken Wings Come With Drone Parts

KFC India announced today that its new "Smoky Grilled Wings" will be sold in a box containing drone parts. “There are two different kinds of wings in the world. The ones you fly with, and the ones you relish,” a KFC India announcement tells us.

The idea is simple: Once you’ve finished your meal, you simply detach the drone parts from the packaging and save them until you’ve collected the entire set. According to The Verge, customers can eventually look at the assembly instructions online and end up with a Bluetooth-enabled KFC drone capable of being piloted by your smartphone.

In a world where drones are becoming an ever-increasing presence in our day-to-day lives and consumers are relishing their affordability and, well, the fun they provide, KFC's new marketing stunt is brilliant. Surely, thousands of kids will be begging their parents to go back to KFC for another order of wings, hoping to get those remaining drone parts so they can finally pilot their self-assembled unmanned aerial vehicle into the heavens.

"The most fly meal ever," the slogan says on the box. While this limited-edition run of drone-part containing chicken wings is certainly aimed at ages higher than those content with Happy Meal toys, it does remind me of building Revell fighter planes together with my father. There's a DIY aspect to this that will require some patience, but thereby provide an even more satisfying reward - when you're done, you can actually fly this thing.

Let's take a look at KFC India's promotional video for this drone-part containing order of chicken, shall we?