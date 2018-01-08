Dutch Engineer Wants to Create Circular Runways for Efficient Drone Delivery

Drone delivery is on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days. While cohesive delivery frameworks are being worked on in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, there are issues yet to reveal themselves to even the most busied drone think tanks. For example, while deliveries of small packages and light payloads may become commonplace in the near future, how can we transition from traditional truck-deliveries of goods to the aerial equivalent? Would these cargo-drones be flooding passenger airports on a regular basis, adding to the high volume of traffic already present? Or should we start thinking of exclusively drone-visited airports from now on? If so, what would those airports look like? Well, according to the BBC, Dutch engineer Henk Hesselink has recently revealed his vision for the future of drone airports. The key? Circular runways.

Amazon has been busy patenting any and every potentially brilliant idea related to drone delivery. We’ve seen them look toward railroad infrastructure, to combine the ability to transport large payloads while simultaneously sending off drones for localized, smaller deliveries. They’ve even drawn up plans for honeycomb-like structures called "fulfillment centers," where trucks deliver goods en masse, and drones take care of the individual deliveries. Hesselink, however, is paying attention to the overlooked aspect of all this brainstorming. Why have we accepted that the traditional truck delivery phase can’t be modernized, as well? Hesselink is determined to design circular runways at airports, which would reportedly maximize space, decrease risky crosswind landings, and decrease noise pollution. As you can see from the comments on BBC’s social-media post, reception toward this idea ranges from adoration to strong physics-oriented disagreement.

Here's Hesselink himself, explaining his idea in detail.