Watch This Drone Herd Sheep Singlehandedly in New Zealand

As you can see for yourself, Man And Drone didn't just shoot your average aerial footage and cut it together to get some YouTube views (although, that certainly is a welcome result of the effort that went into this). No, this little film, scored to Salomon Lighthelm's "Lives Are Threads," required a steady artistic hand. Sure, there are some sheep being herded by a flying robot—and that's pretty cool, indeed—but the main thing on display here is just how engrossing and aesthetically captivating one can make an aerial batch of drone footage. Some of these shots are so visually pleasing that you wonder why every single commercial on TV hasn't jumped on the drone bandwagon yet, even if the product is toothpaste or whatever mundane household item is being sold to you.

Personally, this is probably the best video I've seen in 2018. And while that may seem like a joke, as we're only a few days into the new year, I absolutely mean it. At under a mere three minutes run-time, a seemingly simple little video of a drone herding sheep in New Zealand is currently at the top of my list of most satisfying videos of the week, and yes, the year. Shot on a DJI Inspire 2, New Zealand's landscape is so breathtaking, I've already got Expedia open on another tab.

What do you think? Do you get the same meditative peace of mind and eye-opening pleasure from a piece like this as I do? Chime in below if you feel strongly about modern drone footage, and the creative work being exposed through it, regardless of which way you may lean. In my opinion, I think we'll be seeing a lot more aerial cinematography in our TV programming, feature films, and commercials, as we progress into the new year.