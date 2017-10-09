The Bio-Inspired SpiderMAV Drone Weaves Webs for Stability

According to Spectrum, Darwin’s bark spider, which the SpiderMAV is based on, can spin 25-meter long silk webs that are twice as durable as any other spider’s silk, making it the strongest biological material known to man. The drone itself is basically a DJI Matrice 100 with a specifically-designed module atop and a stabilizing one on the underside.

The perching gear is comprised of an anchor launcher that uses magnets, and a spooling system utilizing polystyrene thread, according to Spectrum. In short, when the drone finds a magnetic surface, the user can shoot an anchor transporting the polystyrene thread to its target, a magnet-friendly ceiling or pole, and will then perch beneath it. The shot is accomplished thanks to the module’s compressed gas-based launcher, allowing the drone to power off and dangle once successfully tethered to a surface. How does it remain securely attached and stable? Let’s check it out.