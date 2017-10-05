Intel's Drone Tech Can Help Reveal the Planet's Wildlife to Us

It was World Animal Day on Tuesday, which provided the perfect showcase for Intel to promote its drone technology—and how it could potentially illuminate the planet's wildlife more informatively. It's not just that the drone footage is stunning and aesthetically pleasing; researchers and experts in the field can actually use the captured data to learn more about the animals and the habitats involved.

According to Fast Company, Intel’s new AI systems and drone technologies work in tandem to record, process, and analyze aerially captured footage, which provides scientists with details related to behavioral patterns and ecological information. What does this process look like? Intel graciously produced a little promotional video that follows wildlife photographer Ole Jørgen Liodden and his Polar Bears & Humans Project group on a drone-assisted arctic glacier mission. Have a look!