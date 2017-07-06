DJI Spark, Phantom, and Mavic Drones Compared

Some of you may only be flirting with the idea of actually owning a drone of your own. That's great, and we're super eager to get as many people as possible to at least give one of these consumer drones a chance. That's why we wrote about the 5 most affordable drones on the market right now, and why we continuously report and review the latest and greatest recreational drones. Chinese company DJI—responsible for most of the consumer drone market in the U.S.—is the most successful and appealing drone company of the bunch. DJI's best three current hobby drones—Spark, Phantom 4 Pro, and Mavic—are amazing entry-level options for novice drone users.

According to Petapixel, the Mavic and Spark take very similar footage, with a slight color differentiation that can easily be changed in post-production. The Spark and the Phantom 4 Pro, however, vary greatly in quality of their footage. Another huge difference, which should be taken into account before purchasing one of these, is that the Phantom 4 Pro and the Mavic take full 4K HD footage and allow for color customization, regulating your own profiles thereof, and generally have more customizable settings to offer users. The Spark is a more user-friendly, sandbox experience, which limits some of your color customization but is easy to use and probably good enough for a first-time drone owner. Have a look at this comparison video by Billy Kyle for some more in-depth footage of the three UAVs in question.