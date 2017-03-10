BMW Replaces Audi as Official Safety Car Supplier for Le Mans 2017

Following Audi's departure from FIA World Endurance Racing, BMW has taken its place as the official safety car company for Circuit de le Sarthe and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Sportscar365 reports.

The new sponsor will bring 26 different cars to the track to be used by race officials primarily as medical cars and safety cars. Five of the cars will be dedicated to the track for the various happenings that occur at the Circuit de le Sarthe.

"The ACO was particularly eager to set up a partnership with BMW,” said Automobile Club de l'Ouest President Pierre Fillon to Sportscar365. “We have great pleasure in announcing that the German manufacturer will be the supplier of the official vehicles used at the Circuit des 24 Heures."

It's unclear what models BMW will be bringing to the track for official service.

"BMW and Le Mans go back a long way and this new partnership is the first step in a long and fruitful relationship," said Fillon to Sportscar365.

The German automaker will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a new GTE-Pro car.

Those R8s and RS6 Avants will surely be missed, Audi. Don't even get us started on the R18s.