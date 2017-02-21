Electric GT's Tesla Model S P100DL Race Car Packs 778 HP

We have seen several preview videos of the Tesla Model S P100DL racer, but now we get the privilege of learning the vehicle's specifications. According to racing series Electric GT, the Model S P100DL will use a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery capable of helping the car deliver 778 horsepower and 734 pound-feet of torque—making it the most powerful Tesla in history.

The heavily modified Tesla will use carbon fiber body panels and will have a wider wheelbase than the standard Model S. For increased traction and handling the Model S P100DL will use Pirelli PZeros and create massive amounts of downforce. According to the video below, the Model S P100DL's front fascia will provide 369 lbs of downforce at 155 mph and the rear wing will make 664 lbs of downforce at the same speed.

Although the Tesla Model S P100DL sounds like a track monster, Electric GT will be governing the car to 155 mph. Still, watching the P100DL hit 62 mph in just 2.1 seconds sounds like it'll be a blast.