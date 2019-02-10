Jimmie Johnson Manages Late-Race Triumph in Rain-Soaked Daytona Clash Event

Jimmie Johnson continued Hendrick Motorsports’ Sunday of domination with a win in the Advanced Auto Parts Clash after teammate William Byron claimed pole for next Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500. Fellow HMS driver Alex Bowman also performed well in qualifying, scoring his second consecutive front-row start for the South Florida classic. “Yeah, this is great to have all four Hendrick cars qualify one through four, us in third with the Ally Chevy, and, then, to have a very competitive race here today. I wish we could get in the full distance, but obviously, the weather isn’t cooperating,” Johnson said.



Johnson took the lead after he and Paul Menard made contact, resulting in the latter hitting the wall and most of the 20-car field being collected on lap 55. Rain during the caution brought the red flag, followed by the checkered flag on lap 58.

Getty Images for NASCAR Most cars in 2019 Clash wreck late in race. A large crash, beginning with contact between Paul Menard and Jimmie Johnson, collects most of the 20 cars in the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, 2019.

"I knew the rain was coming, so I was trying to set-up my move and make my run on the No. 21 [Menard] car,” Johnson said. "I had it kind of set-up down the backstretch a few laps prior to that, and then, my opportunity came along. I made that move to the inside, and then, we kind of got together. I’m not sure if just the air breaking his bumper plane pulled his car over or if he was late to block, but it was just really a racing thing, honestly. So I made my move, and unfortunately, he got sideways, and it collected a bunch of cars.”



The rain that ultimately ended the race was the third weather-stoppage of the race. Red flag periods also came on lap 8 and lap 43 of the race that was scheduled for a 75-lap distance, all because of rain.

Getty Images for NASCAR Menard on the pole. Paul Menard [21] started on the pole for the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 10, 2019.