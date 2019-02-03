Watch the 700-HP Brabham BT62 Pulp Bathurst's Lap Record

Brabham Automotive's inaugural model, its BT62 supercar, has slain the unofficial closed-wheel lap record at Australia's Mount Panorama Circuit, known to many as Bathurst.

Mount Panorama Circuit is the site of the 12 Hours of Bathurst endurance race, and hosts the crown jewel race of Australia's premier touring car series, V-8 Supercars. It is loved by fans and drivers alike for its long straights, narrow confines, and extreme elevation changes. Its unofficial closed-wheel lap record of 1:59.29 was set in 2018 by an unrestricted GT car, but as of Saturday, that record has been rewritten by the Brabham BT62.

Brabham's BT62 is a track-oriented supercar, and a symbol for the Brabham family's racing dynasty, which it seeks to rebuild. It has a primarily carbon fiber construction, extreme aerodynamics, and a 5.4-liter, naturally aspirated V-8 that thumps out 700 horsepower. Only 70 cars will be built, and Brabham can make the car road-legal for a fee.

V-8 Supercars race winner Luke Youlden took the BT62 out for a short four-lap stint around Mount Panorama on Saturday and found track conditions favorable for a hot lap. During this drive, he clocked an independently verified 1:58.67, or 0.621 seconds faster than the aforementioned GT car, and almost three seconds quicker than the race lap record.