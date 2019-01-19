Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Unveils 2019 Racer, Confirms Arrow Electronics as Title Partner

IndyCar team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced Friday at its 2019 livery reveal in Denver, Colorado that it has formed a multi-year partnership with Arrow Electronics. With Arrow Electronics as a title partner, the team's official name now becomes Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

ASPM was founded by Sam Schmidt as an Indy Lights team following an IndyCar crash that left Schmidt quadriplegic. The team went on to become the winningest Indy Lights team in history and has since moved up to IndyCar itself, where it has collected seven race wins, along with the 2011 Indianapolis 500 pole position.

Schmidt himself missed driving, and in 2013, he collaborated with Arrow Electronics to develop a system that would allow him to safely control a vehicle again. Arrow devised a system that used four infrared cameras to track Schmidt's head for steering control, and a pressure sensor connected via tube to Schmidt's mouth, where he could blow to go, and suck to stop. This system was integrated into a Chevrolet Corvette, which was renamed the Semi-Autonomous Motorcar, or SAM. Schmidt first captained the car on May 18, 2014 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving the car up to 97 miles per hour in his first outing, and 107 in his second, a week later.

In 2016, Schmidt proved the system's merit twofold, first by racing the bottom half of the course at the 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, second by competing in the iRacing Pro Race of Champions, in which he finished 16th of 25—beating out professionals with full use of their bodies. Schmidt and his car satisfied the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, which gave Schmidt the first license to operate a semi-autonomous vehicle in the United States.

"For me, this announcement is nothing short of a lifelong dream come true," Schmidt said of his team's partnership with Arrow. "Mike Long and the entire team at Arrow first had vision to create a system that enabled me to get behind the wheel after 16 years of paralysis which, in and of itself, has changed my life and the lives of millions worldwide. Now, by becoming our team title partner, they have given us the resources to fulfill another lifelong dream to win the Indy 500 and a championship in the IndyCar Series."

He confirmed at the event that the Arrow partnership would be a "long-term" deal, and that considers Arrow's contribution something to help the team draw talent—drivers especially—in the future.

"With this new announcement, we don't have to experiment, we don't have to gamble on rookies," Schmidt told The Drive. "We can go get people that we know have the results."